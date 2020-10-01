Robert Bricker

Robert C. Bricker, 72, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Sept. 28, from complications of heart disease. He was born in Celina on Sept. 22, 1948 to Kahl and Madonna Bricker (Fullenkamp).

He is survived by three sisters; Margaret Pape, Barbara Bradford and Glenda Kellermeyer; daughter Angel Bordeaux (Stephen) of St. Petersburg; son Aaron Bricker (Nicole) and four grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in passing by his wife of 21 years, Margie and his brother, Daniel Bricker.

Bob graduated from Memorial High School in St. Marys in 1966. From there, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served until 1972. As a second-generation tire salesman, he started his own business of Bob's Auto Service (with Bob Temple) in St. Marys. He went on to own a second tire business, Mike's Tire Service (with Mike Riethman) in St. Marys. Several years later, he moved to Florida with his wife Margie and together they started Bricker Tire Service in St. Petersburg. Bob was always a baseball fan and loved the Rays. He also loved NASCAR and going to Disney with his family. Bob was very patriotic and loved the USA.

He will be greatly missed and we lost a true hero. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pinellas County Sherriff's Youth Ranch.

