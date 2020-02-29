|
Robert D. "Kitzy" Kitzmiller, 83, of St. Marys, died at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the Grande Lake Health Care Center in St. Marys.
He was born July 26, 1936 in Minster to Wilfred and Hedwig (Artkamp) Kitzmiller.
On August 22, 1964, in Lima, he married Helen Rigali, who died May 25, 2008.
Survivors include: sons Joseph (Matthew Bonahoom) Kitzmiller of Cleves, OH, Anthony (Mario Ricondo) Kitzmiller of San Antonio, Texas, Terry Kitzmiller of Wapakoneta and Ricky Kitzmiller of St. Marys; daughter Beth Ann Kitzmiller of St. Marys; three grandchildren: Jonathon, Anna and Bobby Kitzmiller; sister Ruth Brewer of New Bremen; brother David Kitzmiller of Minster; and sister-in-law Mary Moritz of Lafayette.
Preceded in death by: parents Wilfred and Hedwig Kitzmiller; wife Helen Kitzmiller; brother Warren "Butch" Kitzmiller; sister Yvonne "Bonnie" (Donald) Anderson; daughter-in-law Sonya Kitzmiller; brothers-in-law Fr. Joseph Rigali, Tony Del, Raymond Moritz; and sisters-in-law JoAnn Rigali and Betty Gaul.
He retired from the Camelot Mfg. Co. in Coldwater, and was a self-employed painter in the area for many years.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
He enjoyed fishing and playing cards, especially the game of pinochle.
The family of Robert Kitzmiller wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Grand Lake Health Center for their excellent care and to Grand Lake Hospice for comforting Bob during his final days.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Barry Stechscheulte, celebrant.
Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 1, 2020