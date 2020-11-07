1/1
Robert Deitsch
Robert "Butch" A. Deitsch, 65, of Celina, died at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
He was born Jan. 13, 1955 in St. Marys to Robert and Ida (Henning) Deitsch.
On July 15, 1973 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, he married Loretta Rupert, who survives.
Also survived by daughter Dawn (Chad) Heikkila of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son Jason Deitsch of St. Henry; three grandchildren, Ashley and Jacob Heikkila and Kirsten Deitsch; sisters Cheryl (Gary) Dybdal of Huber Heights and Lynn Freewalt of St. Marys; brothers Bill (Kris) Deitsch of St. Marys; brother Jeff (Sandy) Deitsch of Trinidad, Colorado and brother-in-law Owen Hubbell of St. Marys.
Preceded in death by parents Robert and Ida Deitsch and sister Kris Hubbell.
Robert was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1973).
He was a production employee for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in St. Marys and Crown Equipment and Auglaize-Erie Machine Co., both in New Bremen.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed target shooting, hunting trapping. He also liked communicating on the Citizens' Band radio, with the handle of "Tennis Shoe."  
Rites are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. The Rev. Rhonda Hainer will officiate the services.
Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul's UCC.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Butch's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social-distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Dept. of Health.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
