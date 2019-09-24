Home

Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
Robert Hague Obituary
Robert E. "Bob" Hague, 92, of Wapakoneta, died at 5:20 p.m., Monday Sept. 23, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor with his family at his side. He was born on Aug. 4, 1927, in Wapakoneta, the son of Clemens A., Sr. and Clara Koneta (Burden) Hague, who preceded him in death. On April 18, 1953, he married Betty Lou Vondenhuevel, and she survives.
Other survivors include a daughter Carol Sue (Richard) Dorsett of Wapakoneta; three grandchildren Bobi Jo (Matt) Young, Mitchell Dorsett and Madeline Dorsett and three great-grandchildren Chance Moore, Crystal Moore and Christopher Moore.
He was preceded in death by three children, Shirley Ann Hague, Dorothy Lynn Dorsett and Donald Lee Hague and two brothers, Clemens A. Hague, Jr. and James E. Hague.
Bob retired in 1992 as a mechanic from Ford Motor Co., Lima Engine Plant, after 20 years of service. He was a 1945 graduate of Blume High School and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Bob was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta, and the Buckeye Farm
Antiques. He enjoyed playing the spoons, camping and blue grass music. He and his wife Betty attended blue grass concerts for over 20 years.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Steven Nelson officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and fiends 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. until time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
