Robert P. Hall, 81, formerly of St. Marys, and a resident at the Celina Manor Nursing Home, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Celina Manor.
He was born June 17, 1938, in St. Marys, the son of Grant "Punk" and Hazel (Burnett) Hall.
He married Wanda Huelskamp on Nov. 30, 1957; she survives in New Bremen.
He is also survived by his four daughters: Vicki (Dave) Hill of Wittman, Arizona, Deb (Roger Taylor) Barnett of Celina, Terri (Rod) Davis of New Bremen and Bobbie (Jim) Broski of St. Marys; seven grandchildren: Jon Platt, Ashely (John) Hildebrand, Shelli Hill, Sean (Brittany) Barnett, Grant (Anessa) Broski, Michael (Katlin May) Broski and Rodney Davis; six great-grandchildren: Sheldon Hill, Elianna Barnett, Piper Barnett, Brantley Hill, Kai Hildebrand and Korbin Hildebrand and his siblings: John (Linda) Hall of St. Marys, Jim Hall of St. Marys, Dale (Florence) Hall of Celina, June Hall of St. Marys and Faye (Roger) Poppe of Arizona.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister-in-law, Gaile Hall.
Bob was a 1957 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He retired from Goodyear St. Marys and was a lifemember of the VFW and Amvets.
Bob's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences for Hall's family may be sent to MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 25, 2019