Robert R. Hardin, 92, of Wapakoneta, died 6:25 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
He was born Dec. 31, 1927, in Wapakoneta, the son of John and Matilda (Reineke) Hardin.
He married Martha Schrolucke on May 10, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by daughter Kathleen (Tim) Place of Buckland; and sons Mike (Joyce) Hardin of St. Marys and Mark Hardin of Wapakoneta.
He is survived by his four grandsons: T.J. Place, Jason Place, Ryan Place and Jesse Hardin.
He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by brothers, John Hardin, Jr., who was killed in action during World War II and Edward Hardin; and a sister, Betty Hardin Radabaugh.
Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a meat cutter by trade and an entrepreneur. He had worked at Fortman Market in St. Marys; Pangles Master Markets in Lima and he retired from Pantry Pride Market in St. Marys. He owned B&M Concessions for many years, and also Hardin's Restaurant in New Bremen.
Bob lived his life to the fullest and he had many interests. He was a self-taught guitarist and played in the Villageaires for many years. He was a great cook and worked at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church fish fry for several seasons.
He enjoyed golfing, bowling and was a master gardener of watermelons. He was an avid collector and he restored old radios. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was a member of VFW Post No. 8445 in Wapakoneta and American Legion Post No. 323, St. Marys.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, immediate family only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 West High Street, St. Marys, Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiant.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys. Condolences may be sent to Bob's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Memorial gifts to either Friends of Holy Rosary Church or Auglaize County may be given via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 11, 2020