Robert L. Koeper, 68, of St. Marys, died at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born Nov. 9, 1950, in Celina, the son of Lester and Mary (Rupert) Koeper.
He married Dianne Miller on Dec. 31, 1994; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his children: Brian Koeper of St. Marys, Bill (Nickie) Koeper of Wapakoneta and Chris Koeper of Grove City; step-children: Angela Booth of St. Marys, Justin (Beth Burke) Booth of St. Marys and Janelle (Bryan) Bernard of St. Marys; eight grandchildren; a great-grandchild and a special nephew, Buck Sharpe.
He is also survived by his siblings: Marvin (Virginia) Koeper of St. Marys, Beverly Sharpe of St. Marys, Kenneth (Jeannie) Koeper of St. Marys and Kevin (Cherry) Koeper of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dianna Koeper; a sister-in-law, Nancy Koeper and a brother-in-law, Jerry Sharpe.
Bob was a 1969 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era and later served in the Ohio National Guard.
He had worked at Beatrice Foods in New Bremen, AGWAY Pet Foods in St. Marys and as a delivery driver at KOI Auto Parts.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races, Cincinnati Reds baseball and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He liked making wood crafts and had served on the set-up committee for St. Marys SummerFest for many years. He was a life member of VFW Post 9289.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with Bob's brother, Kevin Koeper, officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the Tailgate for Cancer.
Condolences may be sent to Bob's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 15, 2019