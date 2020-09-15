Robert Makley

Robert A. Makley, 92, of St. Marys, died at 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Otterbein - St. Marys.
He was born Sept. 7, 1928 in St. Marys to Arthur and Hulda (Gershner) Makley.
On June 24, 1950 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, he married Alma M. Schwieterman, who died March 28, 2016.
Survivors include: son Mike (Holly) Makley of St. Marys; daughters Lee (Dan) Boeckman of Cincinnati, Lyn (Rick) Heinl of Tipp City and Julia (Alex) Dumm of Columbus; 12 grandchildren: Jamie (Adam) Binaut, Stacy (Chad) Bitler, Jenny (Josh) Asher, Rochelle (Ryan) Bednarczuk, Andy (Melanie) Heinl, Nick (Amanda) Heinl, Andrea Dumm, Erica Dumm, Tara (Jason) Marhover, Kelly (Shawn) Sheffield, Tony (Dorian) Makley and Jeff (Kelly Jo) Makley and 31 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Hulda Makley; wife Alma Makley; brother Donald Makley (killed in action during World War II) and sister Joanne Poppe.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1946.
He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber in St Marys after more than 40 years of service.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
His favorite pastimes included golfing, playing cards, hunting, stamp collecting and coin collecting. More than anything else, he treasured the time he was able to spend with his family.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, with the Rev. Alexander Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Marys Community Foundation -Robert & Alma Makley Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Bob's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.