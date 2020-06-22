Robert "Bob" J. McGowan, 78, formerly of Celina, passed away on Saturday, June 20, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. He was born March 26, 1942 in Spencerville to the late Robert J. and G. Joline (Roberts) McGowan. On Feb. 21, 1981, he married Kathleen "Kathy" McGowan and she survives in Napoleon.
Other survivors include a son, Robert "Rob" J. McGowan of Napoleon; a daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Jean of Wapakoneta; two brothers, William "Bill" (Janet) McGowan of St. Marys and Patrick "Pat" McGowan, St. Marys and a granddaughter, Alle.
Bob was a 1960 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He retired after being a truck driver for many years. Bob was a very talkative person and enjoyed cars and car shows. He will be deeply missed by all.
Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, we will be following the guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday in the Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Matt Overman officiating; with military rites to be conducted by Celina American Legion Post No. 210 and VFW Post No. 5713.
Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Bob and his family. To pay your respects or leave online condolences or memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions can be made to C.A.L.L. Food Pantry, Celina.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina and St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.