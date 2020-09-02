Robert Parr, 56, of Mendon, died at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 31, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus.
He was born March 26, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Earl and Betty (Baucher) Parr.
He is survived by his father, Earl Parr of Rockford; by his siblings: Roger (Faith) Parr of Mendon, Carl (Dawn) Parr of St. Marys and Bruce (Christa) Parr of Mendon and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Parr.
Bob was a 1983 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He was employed at CAPT in Celina and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing golf and bowling.
He had served in the U.S. Army.
Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Rev. Tim Benjamin, officiant.
Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
