Robert L. Schmehl, Sr., 79, of St. Marys, died at 9:14 a.m. Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 28, 1940 in St. Marys, to Louis F. and Marie A. (Huffman) Schmehl.
On Feb. 4, 1984 in Norfolk, Virginia, he married Dorothy J. Nicolson, who survives.
He is also survived by daughters Susan Gates of Suanee, Georgia and Deanna Schmehl of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; sisters Martha Coby, Dottie Peffley, Louise Davis, Allie Carpenter, all of Celina, and Jane Thomes, of St. Marys; sons David (Tonya) Schmehl of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Sean (Celeste) Schmehl of New Bremen; Jason (Stephanie) Schmehl of Wapakoneta and son Kyle (Julie) Schmehl of St. Marys; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews
Robert was preceded in death by parents Louis and Marie Schmehl; son Robert L. Schmehl, Jr. and sisters Marjorie Stienecker and Carol Raymond.
Robert was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (class of 1958) and St. Leo University (Master's degree in Criminal Justice).
A career military man, he spent 30 years in the United States Navy, retiring as chief warrant officer in charge of base security at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. After being stationed around the world, he returned to his native St. Marys.
Robert also worked for the Virginia Beach Police Department, Minster Police Department and served as a special agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency.
He had served his community as a member of the St. Marys City Council in the 1990s.
He was a member of Mercer Lodge #121 of the Free & Accepted Masons
His favorite pastime was woodworking, and he was especially adept in the craft of cabinet-making.
Private family funeral services will be held.
Full military funeral rites will be performed, prior to the time-honored tradition of Burial at Sea.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: Millerfuneralhomes. net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 24, 2020