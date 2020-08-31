Robert Schnarre

Robert L. Schnarre, 93, of St. Marys, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Otterbein - St. Marys.
He was born Feb. 6, 1927 in St. Marys to Carl Eugene and Gladys Druan (Sprague) Schnarre.
He is survived by his wife Jane (Overholt) Schnarre and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by: parents Carl and Gladys Schnarre; son William Schnarre and a brother, Charles Schnarre.
A graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, Class of 1947, he also earned a bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University, a master's degree in education from Indiana University and a M.A.T. in mathematics form Washington State University.
A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served in the infantry for the Occupation Forces at the close of World War II.
A career educator, he taught high school mathematics in various districts including St. Marys, Urbana, Fairmont West in Kettering and in Jasper, Texas.
He also worked as a college professor of mathematics at North Harris Community College in Humble, Texas.
He was a member of the Wayne Street United Methodist Church, Mercer Lodge F & AM, American Legion Post No. 323, VFW Post No. 9289 and Auglaize County Retired Teachers' Association.
Bob and Jane "retired" to Otterbein in 1995, where they both volunteered countless hours and developed many close friendships with other residents.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys. Bob's dear friend, Rev. Lynn Huffman, will officiate the services. Military honors will be performed at the graveside service by the VFW and American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Gideons International or the Benevolent Care Fund of Otterbein.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.