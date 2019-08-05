|
|
Robert G. "Bob" Stienecker, 91, of St. Marys, passed away surrounded by his family at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at his residence in St. Marys. He was born Dec. 2, 1927 in St. Marys to the late Glendo and Clara (Hunter) Stienecker. On Nov. 23, 1979 he married Barbara Ickes Stienecker and she survives at the residence in St. Marys.
Surviving are his children, Mark Stienecker of California, Scott (Marilyn) Stienecker of Columbus, Doug (Tom Poston) Sterling of Dayton, Don (April) Sterling of St. Marys, Jean (Dave) Kiefer of St. Marys and Tim (Lisa Rupert) Hastreiter of St. Marys; eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was a brother and sister-in-law, Marvin (Dorthory) Stienecker and a great-granddaughter, Haleigh Albers.
Bob was a 1945 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He proudly served his nation in the United States Army during the WWII era. He worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he retired after 44 years of service.
He attended the First Church of God in St. Marys.
Memorial services will he held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences can be left at CiscoFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home of St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 6, 2019