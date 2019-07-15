|
|
Robert E. Stonerock, 103, of St. Marys, died at 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Otterbein - St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born July 31, 1915, in St. Marys, the son of Earl and Pearl (Miller) Stonerock.
He married Irene Eiting in July of 1942, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2004.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne (David) Kattman of North Olmstead.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and by a sister, Ruth Wheeler.
Robert was a 1933 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He retired after 40 years of service at Goodyear St. Marys. He enjoyed archery, golf, tennis and building model ships. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys.
Private family funeral rites will be held. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Condolences may be sent to Robert's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Robert's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 16, 2019