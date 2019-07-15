Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stonerock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Stonerock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Stonerock Obituary
Robert E. Stonerock, 103, of St. Marys, died at 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Otterbein - St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born July 31, 1915, in St. Marys, the son of Earl and Pearl (Miller) Stonerock.
He married Irene Eiting in July of 1942, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 14, 2004.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne (David) Kattman of North Olmstead.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and by a sister, Ruth Wheeler.
Robert was a 1933 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He retired after 40 years of service at Goodyear St. Marys. He enjoyed archery, golf, tennis and building model ships. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys.
Private family funeral rites will be held. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Condolences may be sent to Robert's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Robert's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.