|
|
Rocky J. Kill, 41, passed away Monday at his residence.
He was born June 25, 1978, in Lima, to Gerald "Stoney" D. and Marlene C. (Deitering) Kill, who preceded him in death.
Rocky was a 1997 graduate of Spencerville High School, where he was selected by his peers as the "Athlete of the Year" as a senior.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and served his time with the St. Marys National Guard specializing in heavy equipment operation.
He followed his father's footsteps by entering the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local No. 776 apprenticeship program. He remained in the program until he was involved in an automobile accident, which left him paralyzed.
Through his accident, paralysis, recovery and rehab, his outlook and big smile never wavered. He wanted to be able to tell his tory and maybe somehow have a positive influence on young people's lives. So he decided to go to college and focus on becoming a teacher.
Rocky earned his Bachelors of Education degree from The Ohio State University and a Master's of Education degree from University of Findlay. He did some student teaching and coaching with Spencerville Local Schools for a short time and then moved to Melbourne, Florida, where he had also taught for a short while.
Rocky and his family then returned home to be close with the rest of his family and was given the opportunity to work with his father in-law at Master Maintenance where he had worked in sales and service of janitorial and cleaning contracts. He took great pride in his job and wanted to do the best job possible for his company and his clients.
Some of his interests included watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, attending concerts of all genres and spending time with family and friends. His greatest accomplishment was his children. He lived for his children. They consumed his every thought and he bragged on them consistently. He will be remembered as being a social butterfly, dedicated father, brother and friend.
Rocky is survived by his children: Ella Marie, Emma Marlene and Nicholas Rocky all of Lima; five siblings: Lisa Deibler of Spencerville, Mark (Terri) Ernst of Montezuma, Mike (Carrie) Kill of St. Marys, Gary (Tammy) Kill of Lima and Todd (Elizabeth) Kill of Marysville; his extended family of nieces and nephews: Tabitha (Jordan Silone) Adams of Cridersville, Colt (Meme) Adams of Spencerville, Anna Ernst and Allie Ernst both of Montezuma, Trevor (Danielle) Kill of Lima, Mallory (Jared) Knous of St. Marys, Jordan (Mika) Kill, Andy (Bri Cotterman) Kill, Harrison Kill, Hope Kill, Samuel Kill, Faith Kill, Joy Kill and Gary Kill, all of Lima, Marlee Kate Kill and Jackson Kill, both of Marysville; great nieces and nephews: Ruben, Alejandro "Hondo," Grace, Laila and Anthony.
Also surviving is his former wife and the mother of his children, Ellie (Starr) Caprella of Lima.
There will be a funeral service held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Alliance Church, 4450 Shawnee Road, Lima.
Officiating the service will be Dr. Daniel Messner.
Burial will be in the Spencerville Cemetery following the service with military honors being provided by the Spencerville VFW and the U.S. Army.
Friends may call from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, 1170 Shawnee Road, Lima.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the family, which will go into a fund for the benefit of his children.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at Chiles-LamanFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 5, 2019