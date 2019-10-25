Home

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Alliance Church
New Bremen, OH
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Faith Alliance Church
Roger Dicke Obituary
Roger Willis Dicke, 84, of New Knoxville, died Oct. 23, 2019 in New Knoxville. He was born Feb. 1, 1935 at home in New Bremen, the son of Wilbur W. and Carabelle (Stroh) Dicke. On Aug. 3, 1957, he married Joanne Wibbeler. She preceded him in death on Dec. 2, 2007. On Feb. 28, 2009, he married Phyllis (Schrolucke) Schneider. She survives.
Roger Dicke is survived by two sons: Ned (Kerri) Dicke of New Knoxville and David (Terri) Dicke of New Bremen; a daughter Ellen (Alan) Frey of Wapakoneta; step-children: Michael Schneider, Mark Schneider, Julie (Jim) Hitch and Matt (Brenda) Schneider; grandchildren are Jennifer (Eric) Van Skyock, Michael (Jen) Dicke, Brian (Heather) Dicke, Erin (Jacob) Foxhoven, Joshua (Heather) Frey and Trevor Frey as well as step-grandchildren: Elizabeth (Ryan) Timberlake, Jacob Hitch, Ethan Hitch, Bryant (Sara) Orick, Grant Schneider and Seth Schneider and great-grandchildren Hope Dicke, Ben Dicke, Brentley Van Skyock and Alexis Van Skyock.
Roger is also survived by his brother Dr. Thomas (Maryalice) Dicke, sisters Rosalyn Timon and Rev. Joyce (Steven) Schroer and in-laws: Dorothy Dicke, Paul (Barbara) Wibbeler, Gene (Pat) Schrolucke and Roberta Kallas.
Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Dicke.
From his teens, Roger played saxophone in the Dicke/Topp Band. Roger was a 1953 graduate of New Bremen High School. Following Army service in Puerto Rico, Roger worked at Stamco in assembly. He dedicated his life to farming. Roger was a member of the Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen where he served as an elder. He was very active in the Gideon's International and was a member of American Legion Post 444. He enjoyed gardening with his wife, making walking sticks and encouraging his grandchildren. Roger was a kind, good-hearted and generous man who loved the Lord.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Faith Alliance Church in New Bremen.
Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Faith Alliance Church with the Rev. Trent Fledderjohann officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International or the Faith Alliance Church Building Fund. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
