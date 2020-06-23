Roger Eversman

Roger P. Eversman, 84, of rural New Knoxville, was born on the family farm on Feb. 24, 1936 and died there on Father's Day, June 21.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wesley F. and Viola (Kuck) Eversman; an older brother, Marvin, who was tragically killed in a farm accident in 1942 and an older brother, Rev. Reuben Eversman, who passed away in 2009.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marilee S. Settlage on June 24, 1956 at Evangelical and Reformed Church, now the First Church of New Knoxville, where he had been confirmed on April 2, 1950.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years as well as his children, Linda (Jack) Klaer of Wapakoneta, Fred (Anita) Eversman of Troy, Sharon (Jeffery) Colson of New Knoxville, Rose (Kenneth) Cline of Port Clinton and Larry (Kim) Eversman of St. Marys who have blessed them with more than 15 grandchildren and numerous extended families. He is also survived by his brother's wife Lois and her family, several cousins and many relatives.
Roger worked 54 years, including the early years of telephone and cable development with the New Knoxville Telephone Company and was known as the phone man, also working with the electric company.
He was known in the village of New Knoxville as a public servant. He worked 40 years with the fire department, first as a volunteer and later as assistant chief. He served five years with the New Knoxville Police Department. What began as attendance at civil service meetings led to becoming the Neil Armstrong Airport and its many memories. He was on the New Knoxville Park Board since its origins and for many years set off the fireworks. In 1999, he was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his service. He was a lifelong member of the New Knoxville Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday at First Church New Knoxville beginning at 11:30 a.m. with visitation with the family beginning at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID pandemic.
In addition, family and friends are invited to an informal visitation on Sunday at the farm from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church, New Knoxville or any fund of the donor's choice.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Roger's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wesley F. and Viola (Kuck) Eversman; an older brother, Marvin, who was tragically killed in a farm accident in 1942 and an older brother, Rev. Reuben Eversman, who passed away in 2009.
He married his high school sweetheart, Marilee S. Settlage on June 24, 1956 at Evangelical and Reformed Church, now the First Church of New Knoxville, where he had been confirmed on April 2, 1950.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years as well as his children, Linda (Jack) Klaer of Wapakoneta, Fred (Anita) Eversman of Troy, Sharon (Jeffery) Colson of New Knoxville, Rose (Kenneth) Cline of Port Clinton and Larry (Kim) Eversman of St. Marys who have blessed them with more than 15 grandchildren and numerous extended families. He is also survived by his brother's wife Lois and her family, several cousins and many relatives.
Roger worked 54 years, including the early years of telephone and cable development with the New Knoxville Telephone Company and was known as the phone man, also working with the electric company.
He was known in the village of New Knoxville as a public servant. He worked 40 years with the fire department, first as a volunteer and later as assistant chief. He served five years with the New Knoxville Police Department. What began as attendance at civil service meetings led to becoming the Neil Armstrong Airport and its many memories. He was on the New Knoxville Park Board since its origins and for many years set off the fireworks. In 1999, he was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his service. He was a lifelong member of the New Knoxville Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday at First Church New Knoxville beginning at 11:30 a.m. with visitation with the family beginning at 9 a.m. in the Heritage Room. Visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID pandemic.
In addition, family and friends are invited to an informal visitation on Sunday at the farm from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a private family burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Church, New Knoxville or any fund of the donor's choice.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Roger's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.