Ronald S. Houts, 73, of Celina, passed away on Sunday, May 17, at his residence in Celina. He was born on March 7, 1947 in Celina, to the late Alfred and Rita (Holtman) Houts. On Sept. 12, 1970 he married Betsy (Borgert) Houts, who survives in Celina. He is also survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Tracy (Bryan) Klingshirn of Celina, Dawn (James) McBain of Columbus and Kelly McBride of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Makenna Klingshirn, Taylor Klingshirn, Amelia McBain, Ryan McBain, Coleman McBride and Kyla McBride; brother and sister-in-law, John (Roxanne) Houts of Celina; and his sister, Patricia Balster of Celina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kimberly Houts, grandson Joshua Houts, father-in-law Wilmer "Bim" Borgert, mother-in-law Rita Borgert and brother-in-law Lavern Balster.
Ron graduated from Immaculate Conception High School with the Class of 1965. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Then he was employed at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber in St. Marys, until he retired in 2009.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1800, American Legion Post No. 210, Celina Moose lodge No. 1473, the Celina Eagles Aerie No. 1291 and president of the MJOM Club.
Ron was a Cincinnati Reds fan and a Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them compete in their sporting events.
Due to the national health concerns of COVID-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Rev. Kenneth Schnipke officiating. Friends are invited to view the Mass of Christian Burial live on the Immaculate Conception website,
Celina-IC.org. Burial will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina. Private family viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund 229 W. Anthony St. Celina, Ohio 45822. Friends may share condolences with the family, sign guest registry and view the entire recorded funeral service at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kimberly Houts, grandson Joshua Houts, father-in-law Wilmer "Bim" Borgert, mother-in-law Rita Borgert and brother-in-law Lavern Balster.
Ron graduated from Immaculate Conception High School with the Class of 1965. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Then he was employed at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber in St. Marys, until he retired in 2009.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 1800, American Legion Post No. 210, Celina Moose lodge No. 1473, the Celina Eagles Aerie No. 1291 and president of the MJOM Club.
Ron was a Cincinnati Reds fan and a Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his grandchildren, especially watching them compete in their sporting events.
Due to the national health concerns of COVID-19, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Rev. Kenneth Schnipke officiating. Friends are invited to view the Mass of Christian Burial live on the Immaculate Conception website,
Celina-IC.org. Burial will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina. Private family viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund 229 W. Anthony St. Celina, Ohio 45822. Friends may share condolences with the family, sign guest registry and view the entire recorded funeral service at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020.