Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Kruse


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Kruse Obituary
Ronald L. Kruse, 66, of Wapakoneta, died at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System Emergency Room, following a sudden illness. He was born Aug. 7, 1953, in Lima, the son of Adrian and Dorothy (Thuman) Kruse, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 24, 2005, he married Dorothy I. "Dottie" Bielak, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children: Brian A. (Kristen) Kruse, Beavercreek, Lisa K. (Ericka Henderson) Kruse, Clearwater, Florida and Douglas E. (Laura) Kruse, Sylvania; three step-children, Ericka (Joel) McIntyre, New Orleans, Louisiana, Michael (Maegan) Hampton, Vicenza, Italy and Daniel (Ashley) Ruck, Wapakoneta; nine grandchildren, Gibson, Josephine "Josie" and Paige Kruse, Caroline and Molly Kruse, Madeline and Mila McIntyre, Bentley Gehle and Dexter Ruck; a brother, Larry (Karen) Kruse, New Knoxville and a sister Carol Paul, New Bremen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Paul.
Ron was a 1971 graduate of New Knoxville High School and a 1975 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He retired in 2005 as Branch President of Fifth Third Bank, New Knoxville.
Ron was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Bowling Green State University Falcons. He never met a golf course that he didn't enjoy. He never saw a grandkid who he didn't try to make smile. He dedicated his life to coaching kids the fundamentals of basketball, which earned him more than 300 wins and an honor from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who were lucky enough to know and love him.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, with Rev. Dennis Gaertner officiating.
Burial is to follow in the Pilger Rhune Cemetery, New Knoxville. The family will receive family and friends 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral Home. Memorial may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -