Ronald L. Kruse, 66, of Wapakoneta, died at 5:08 p.m. Oct. 28, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System Emergency Room, following a sudden illness. He was born Aug. 7, 1953, in Lima, the son of Adrian and Dorothy (Thuman) Kruse, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 24, 2005, he married Dorothy I. "Dottie" Bielak, and she survives.
Other survivors include three children: Brian A. (Kristen) Kruse, Beavercreek, Lisa K. (Ericka Henderson) Kruse, Clearwater, Florida and Douglas E. (Laura) Kruse, Sylvania; three step-children, Ericka (Joel) McIntyre, New Orleans, Louisiana, Michael (Maegan) Hampton, Vicenza, Italy and Daniel (Ashley) Ruck, Wapakoneta; nine grandchildren, Gibson, Josephine "Josie" and Paige Kruse, Caroline and Molly Kruse, Madeline and Mila McIntyre, Bentley Gehle and Dexter Ruck; a brother, Larry (Karen) Kruse, New Knoxville and a sister Carol Paul, New Bremen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Paul.
Ron was a 1971 graduate of New Knoxville High School and a 1975 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He retired in 2005 as Branch President of Fifth Third Bank, New Knoxville.
Ron was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Bowling Green State University Falcons. He never met a golf course that he didn't enjoy. He never saw a grandkid who he didn't try to make smile. He dedicated his life to coaching kids the fundamentals of basketball, which earned him more than 300 wins and an honor from the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those who were lucky enough to know and love him.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, with Rev. Dennis Gaertner officiating.
Burial is to follow in the Pilger Rhune Cemetery, New Knoxville. The family will receive family and friends 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the funeral Home. Memorial may be directed to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 31, 2019