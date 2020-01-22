Home

Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
Ronald Piper Obituary
Ronald W. "Butch" Piper, 75 of Celina, passed away on Tuesday at Van Wert County Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1944 in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, to the late Chester Wayne and Jessie Lillian (Glinkie) Piper.
On June 26,1966, he married Karen S. McCullough, who died on July 23, 2011. Survivors include his three children: Stephanie Piper and Corey Miles, Steve and Lisa Piper and Scott and Joni Piper, all of Celina; 12 grandchildren Kayla, Amber, AJ, Kara, Kellie, Bethany, Nick, Michael, Jacob, Madalyn, Branden and Megan; and six great grandchildren, Dylan, Walkur, Islye, Amiyah, Hazen and Avery.
He is also survived by sisters Joyce Ross of St. Marys, Dianne and Paul Weaver of Wapakoneta; and brother-in-law Jim Hines of Lima.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister Phyllis Hines.
Butch graduated from the Mendon High School in 1963. He served his country as a member of the National Guard until 1969 and retired from Navistar International in 1997. He owned the Pirates Cove Restaurant in Mendon.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer and Pastor Matt Rhynehart officiating.
Burial will follow in Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery in Celina.
Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and an hour before services at New Horizons Community Church on Saturday.
Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 23, 2020
