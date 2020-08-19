1/1
Ronald Rupard
Ronald K. Rupard, 49, of St. Marys, died at 2:16 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima from injuries sustained in an ATV accident that occurred in rural Auglaize County on Aug. 2.
He was born June 22, 1971 in St. Marys to Gene and Juanona (Blair) Rupard.
He is survived by: daughter Latasha Miller of St. Marys; sons Austin Rupard of St. Marys and Ron (Kristin) Rupard II of Knoxville, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Jackson Rupard, Micheal Miller and Brycen Miller; father Gene Rupard of St. Marys; sisters Debra Kable of St. Marys and Sonya (Jeff) Steinke of St. Marys and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: mother Juanona Rupard; brother Nelson Rupard and brother-in-law John Kable.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, class of 1989.
Prior to becoming disabled, he worked as a production employee for AAP Corp. in St. Marys for many years.
Ron believed in living life to the fullest and without fear. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, camping and four-wheeling. More than anything else, he treasured the time he was able to spend with his family and good friends. Ron was also a talented musician who played the drums for several local bands. 
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys. Rev. Tim Benjamin will officiate the services.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories of Ron shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
