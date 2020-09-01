Rose Cleland, 84, of St. Marys, entered the Eternal Kingdom at 3:48 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at a daughter's residence in Mendon.
She was born Sept. 28, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia to Roy and Nora (Light) Kessinger.
She is survived by: husband Melvin Cleland of Ft. Recovery; three sons: Robert (Judy) Cleland of Baltimore, Timothy (Rosalie) Cleland of St. Marys and David Cleland of St. Marys; three daughters: Nancy (Todd) Oberlitner of Mendon, Deanna (Jack) Snyder of Spencerville and Christina (Bryan) Dull of Sylvania; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and a sister, Elsie Smith of Texas.
She was preceded in death by: parents Roy and Nora Kessinger; son Larry Cleland; brothers Eugene Kessinger, Euell Kessinger and Leroy Kessinger and sisters: Carrie Stepp-Blackhead, Wanda Westlake and Roberta Cox.
She was a graduate of the Rutland High School, Class of 1956.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Anchor Church in Celina and the St. Marys Senior Citizens.
Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, crocheting, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a devout Christian woman who had great faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Anchor Church, 231 Grand Lake Dr. in Celina, with Rev. Simon Young, officiating.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.