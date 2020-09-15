Rose Mary Pleiman

Rose Mary M. Pleiman, 86, formerly of New Bremen, died at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at her residence near Celina. She was born on Sept. 6, 1934 near Wendelin, the daughter of George B. and Edna B. (Feltz) Koenig.
On June 22, 1957, she married Nicholas P. Pleiman, who survives near Celina. Rose Mary and Nicholas had nine children: Deborah (deceased) and Damian Brand of Osgood, Cindy and Jeff Buschor of Celina, Richard and Shirley Pleiman of Coldwater, Patrick Pleiman (deceased), Connie and Jim Siefring of Coldwater, Jeffrey Pleiman (deceased), Michael and Julie Pleiman of Coldwater, Sandi and Eric Showalter of Westerville and Gregg and Darla Pleiman of Fishers, Indiana. She was also blessed with 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her siblings: Rita Snider of Celina, Margaret Schmit of St. Henry, JoAnne Koenig of Coldwater and Carl (Linda) Koenig of Coldwater, as well as 11 Pleiman brothers and sisters-in-laws. Along with her parents and two children, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah; an infant sister; a brother, Frank (Dorothy Ann) Koenig and two brother-in-laws: Lewis Snider and Donald Schmit.
Rose Mary was a 1952 graduate of St. Henry High School. She then went on to further her education at the Springfield Mercy Nursing School and graduated in 1955. For a period of time, she was a nurse the Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Minster. As a homemaker in New Bremen, she took an active role in her children's lives as a Girl Scout troop leader, a band booster mom and she was a member of the OCCL. She also volunteered her time as a central poll worker for the Republican Party. She had been a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Perish in Montezuma for many years. Rose Mary will be remembered as a fun mom, a loving grandmother and professional talker and baker.
There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Mary on Friday at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions be made to CHP Hospice (1157 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, Ohio 45891) or online at ComHealthPro.org.
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences to the family can be left on the funeral home website at GilbergHartwigFH.com.