Rose (Prichard) Ricker
1947 - 2020
Rose (Prichard) Ricker, 73, of St. Marys, entered into God's eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, surrounded by her family in her home. She was born Feb. 16, 1947 in Idagrove, Iowa, to the late Donald and Mary (Bye) Prichard. On Oct. 1, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois, Rose married Norbert Ricker; Norb survives at their residence in St. Marys. 
Rose was blessed to have three children, Mike (Missy) Ricker of St. Marys, Stacey (Mike) Grannan of St. Marys and Melanie Watkins who passed away on Oct. 13, 2008. Rose adored her seven grandchildren and her three great-grandchildren. Siblings of Rose include Sharon (Robert) Stapleford of Des Moines, Iowa, Robert (Linda) Prichard of Atlanta, Georgia, Jon Prichard of Sioux City, Iowa and Brad (Karen) Prichard of Martensdale, Iowa.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Todd Prichard and a sister, Jolean Prichard.
Rose was a 1965 graduate of Odebolt Arthur High School in Odebolt, Iowa. Rose went on to proudly serve her country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War era. Rose was a proud mother and wife; she spent many years being a homemaker, preparing meals and unconditionally caring for her family. She also enjoyed meeting the Norbetts at McDonalds daily. 
Rose had an unwavering faith in God; she was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, where she was active in the Altar Society. Rose's strong belief in God and her devoutness to her family supported her in her struggle through illness and ultimately gave her peace as she was embraced in the arms of the Lord. 
Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, we will be following the guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine's office.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys. 
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held the following day on Friday at 11 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church in St. Marys with Rev. Barry Stechschulte officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Cisco Funeral Home, St. Marys. Friends are invited to view the Mass of Christian Burial live on the Holy Rosary website, HolyRosaryChurch.us.
Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys. 
Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Rose and her family. To pay your respects or to leave online condolences and memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Home's Facebook page. 
Memorial contribution can be made in Rose's name to Holy Rosary Adopt-a-Student collection to help Holy Rosary School and/or Grand Lake Hospice in St. Marys. 
Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in St. Marys and Celina.

Published in The Evening Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cisco Funeral Home
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Cisco Funeral Home
MAY
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by
Cisco Funeral Home
1175 Greenville Rd
Saint Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-8400
