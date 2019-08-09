Home

Services
Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville
728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East)
Spencerville, OH 45887
(419) 647-4205
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Rosemarie Moser


1920 - 2019
Rosemarie Moser Obituary
Rosemarie E. Moser, 98, of Celina and formerly of Lima, passed away July 17, 2019 at Miller Place Care Center in Celina.
She was born Sept. 9, 1920 in St. Marys, a daughter of the late John J. and Nevilla E. (Apgar) Hunsaker. On Dec. 12, 1953 she married Warren Moser, who died Dec. 13, 2006.
Surviving are her step-son Thomas S. (Barbara Ann) Moser of Lewis Center; granddaughters Kristi Moser and Lori Meneley; great-grandsons Blake and Bryce Meneley; her sisters Wonda Miller and Helen Eckhart; her brother-in-law George Chiles and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her siblings John Hunsaker, Jr., Harrold Hunsaker, Nellie Hamilton, Mary Sawmiller, June Clutter, Juanita Dalrymple and Harriet Chiles.
Rosemarie was a member of the Lima Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Society of Colonial Dames, Lady Grace Chetwood Chapter of Findlay and the Columbus Porcelain Art Club.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting and making and painting porcelain dolls.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019 in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Rev. R. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monticello United Brethren in Christ Church.
Condolences may be sent to [email protected].
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
