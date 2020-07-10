1/
Roy McCoy
Roy T. McCoy, 57, of Wapakoneta, died at 1:54 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born Oct. 24, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan to J.R. and Wanda (Lay) McCoy.
He is survived by: two sons: Donnie and Aaron McCoy; daughter, Sierra Hutchinson; several grandchildren; three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents J.R. and Wanda McCoy and a brother.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
