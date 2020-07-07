1/1
Ruben Perez
1955 - 2020
Ruben C. Perez, 64, of Wapakoneta, died at 5:04 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the Wapakoneta Manor. He was born Oct. 22, 1955, in Paducah, Texas, the son of Nicholas and Virginia (Castillo) Perez, who preceded him in death.
Survivors include seven children: Ruben Jr., Nic, Tom, Sara, Amy, Kendra and Kacey; 18 grandchildren; siblings: Eva Overman, Juan Balderaz, Nick Perez, Max Perez, Mary Madigan, Jessica Hoskins, Patsy Andrews and Narciso Perez.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Kempton Perez and two brothers, Joe Perez and Noel Balderaz.
Ruben was a self-employed construction worker. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, Rev. Ryan Claybaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, family and friends are welcome to attend.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Ruban, I have know you for a very long time. You helped me and my family many many times. You will be missed by many family and friends....in them your memory will carry on. Sorry.
Jo Ann Slone Kantner
Friend
July 7, 2020
My Condolences to the family. My family knew Ruben and he was my neighbor for sometime. He was there when my son was hit by a car after being across the street at Ruben's house to see a turtle in the back of the truck, I remember Ruben keeping me calm while we called 911. He will truly be missed. May he RIP.
Christina Martin (King)
Friend
July 7, 2020
July 7, 2020
I will always cherish our friendship as we were growing up. I will miss you old friend.
Jeff Kline
Friend
July 7, 2020
Many prayers for all of the kids and grandkids. Each of you were blessed with memories of a devoted dad and grandpa. He will surely be missed and loved you all!
Carla Leiss
Family
