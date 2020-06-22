Russ Wiedeman

Sheryl, I am so sorry for your loss. You have my deepest sympathy.
Linda Hagerman
Russ A. Wiedeman, 54, of Fort Jennings, passed away Monday morning in a car accident on his way to work.
He was born Aug. 31, 1965, in Coldwater to Gary and Emily (Harlamert) Wiedeman, who both survive in New Bremen. On Dec. 7, 1991, he married Sheryl (Bruskotter) Wiedeman, who survives in Fort Jennings.
Russ is survived by his son, Tyler (Elaina Maag) Wiedeman of Fort Jennings; a daughter, Alyssa Wiedeman of Dayton; two sisters, Shelly (John) Zeller and Dana Wiedeman Blanchard, both of New Bremen; a sister-in-law, Karla Wiedeman of New Bremen; his mother-in-law, Carol Bruskotter of Fort Jennings and in-laws, Ron (Karri) Bruskotter of Oxford and Paula (Brad) Meyer of Batavia, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Don Bruskotter and a brother, Neil Wiedeman.
Russ was a farmer and a production worker at Dannon in Minster. He was a jack of all trades, always the go-to guy. Russ was a family man, always putting others first.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before the time of the service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at WeberFH.net.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.