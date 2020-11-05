Russell A. Moon, Jr., 68, of Wapakoneta, died at 10:05 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 at the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. He was born Nov. 13, 1951, in Bellefontaine, the son of Russell E. and Betty (Cole) Moon, who survive in Buckland. On Feb. 2, 1976, he married Connie S. Place and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Other survivors include two children Michelle (Shawn) Watt and Michael Moon, both of Wapakoneta; seven grandchildren Tyler (fiancée- Brooke Mertz ) Hone, Alyssa Watt, Aryka Watt, Alyson Watt, Mara Moon, Sophie Moon and Thatcher Moon; two brothers David (Rosie) Moon of Wapakoneta and Steve Moon of Wapakoneta; mother-in-law, Betty Place of Buckland and brother-in-law, Denny (Linda) Place of Wapakoneta.
Russ worked as a manager of Speckman Automotive, Inc., Wapakoneta, for more than 41 years. He was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and his memberships included Brands Lake Fishing Club, Moulton Gun Club, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 691 and the Auglaize Roots and Shoots Garden Club. Russ enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his Harley. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Kent Place officiating. Burial will follow in the Buckland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Russell Moon Memorial Fund. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
In honor of Russell, the family requests that casual attire be worn during the visitation and funeral services. In keeping with current state guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.