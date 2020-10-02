1/1
Ruth Campbell
Ruth Ann Campbell, 67, of New Bremen, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima. She was born on Aug. 25, 1953 in St. Marys, to the late Herman and Eileen (Poeppelman) Dietz. On May 3, 1975 she married John F. Campbell and he survives at their residence in New Bremen.
Ruth has five loving children: Jennifer (Tim) Mast of Plain City, Scott Allen Campbell of St. Marys, Tina Collins of New Bremen, Matt Campbell of New Bremen and Suzanne Campbell who preceded her in death; five brothers, Jim (Cindy) Dietz of Minnesota, Louie (Vickie) Dietz of St. Marys, Tom (Laura) Dietz of Illinois, Danny (Kyle) Dietz of Columbus and Steve (Susan) Dietz of Logan; a sister, Rosemary (Chip) Felver of Celina and six grandchildren, Damien, Jeremiah, Jynx Aleara Suzanne, Nicholas, Emmerich and Madeline.
Ruth was a 1972 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She most recently worked for Auglaize Industries as a bus driver.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and she will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday at Cisco Funeral Homes in St. Marys. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the national health concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required for attendees at the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Auglaize Industries and/or Special Olympics.
Cisco Funeral Homes are honored to care for Ruth and her family. To pay respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit CiscoFuneralHome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina and St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
