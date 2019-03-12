Ruth Evelyn Figley, 94, of Otterbein Senior Life Style Choices, St. Marys, died at 12:15 p.m. March 9, 2019. She was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Celina to the late Orie and Margaret (Fifer) Hight. On June 29, 1948 she married Glenn A. Figley, and celebrated 63 and a half years together before he passed away on Jan. 22, 2012.

Surviving are her children: Kim Figley of Ohio City, Kirk (Peg) Figley of Ecuador, Mindy (Bruce) Hays of Celina and Kollin (Kathy Taylor) Figley of Litchfield, Michigan; a sister, June Hanni, St. Marys; her grandchildren, Nikki Geurkink, Amanda (Seth) Taylor, Kelly (Nathan) Callaway, Chad Hays, Shauna (Jonny) Walker and Kyle Olding; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Owen (Sonny) Hight; a sister, Helen (Pete) Freeman; a brother-in-law, Leon Hanni and a grandson Trent Figley.

Ruth served her country in the United States Army from 1942 to 1945, being stationed at Fort Sam in Huston, Texas as an Army nurse. She was a member of Hamilton and Bethel United Methodist Church in Mendon.

She retired from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys after 20 years of service. She also worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, where she met her husband Glenn.

In her extremely unselfish ways, Ruth has chosen to donate her body to science.

Celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family request donation to Grand Lake Hospice, St. Marys.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home, Celina. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 13, 2019