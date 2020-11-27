1/1
Ruth Gribler
Ruth Eileen Gribler, 95, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.
She was born Aug. 14, 1925, in Mercer County, the daughter of Donald E. and Mabel I.(Lillick) Whitmore, who both preceded her in death. On Feb. 5, 1949, she married Lawrence O. "Snook" Gribler who passed away April 4, 1998.
Ruth is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis (formerly Lehman, Gorman) (Henry) Cocozza of Tupelo, Mississippi, Judy (Terry) Fox of Van Wert and Donna Fulcomer of Miamisburg; five grandchildren: John (Christal) Lehman, Todd (Laura) and Tara Fox, Jenni (Greg) Allamon and Steffinee (Tom) Doughty; seven great-grandchildren: Hannah Lehman, Braxton and Carson Fox, Kyle, Ethan and Aiden Allamon and Logan Doughty and a sister-in-law, Carolyn (Dull) Whitmore of Spencerville.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cathy Lehman; a sister, Juanita (Whitmore) Bashore and four brothers, Robert, Verl, Paul and Don Whitmore.
Ruth was a member of Calvary Evangelical Church of Van Wert and had worked at Ditto's IGA Grocery and Van Wert Manufacturing.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery, with Rev. W. Clark Williman officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Alzheimer's Association or State of Heart Hospice.
There will be no public visitation because of the pandemic and family only will be in attendance at the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the CowanFuneralHome.com Tribute Wall.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Van Wert Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cowan & Son Funeral Home - Van Wert
616 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-6385
