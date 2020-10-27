Ruth Seewer

Ruth Jane Seewer, 95, of St. Marys, died at 8:48 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Otterbein – St. Marys.
She was born Nov. 4, 1924 in Spencerville, to Clinton Whitfield and Mildred Elma (Pritchard) Roberts.
On Aug. 14, 1941 she married Guy Eugene Seewer, who died Oct. 27, 1989.
Survivors include: sons Gary (Sara) Seewer of St. Marys, Dennis (Theresa) Seewer of St. Marys and Nathan (Judy) Arlington of Plain City; daughter Sherry (Gary) Corle of Richmond, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren: John Seewer, Tina Seewer-Jacob, Scott Seewer, Aaron Seewer, Julie Seewer-Blankemeier, Leah Corle-Castle, Megan Corle-Karr, Kelli Corle-Neal, Nick Arlington and Emily Arlington; 19 great-grandchildren and sisters Betty (Arthur) Fields of Huntington, Indiana and Carol (Jay) Meyers of Sidney.
Preceded in death by parents Clinton and Mildred Roberts; husband Guy E. Seewer; sisters Ann Colwell, Edith Jones and Maxine Setters and brother, Jay Roberts.
She was a retired production employee for the Huffy Bicycle Corp. in Celina. Earlier in life, she worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys while her husband served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, where she served as an elder and Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Swing Seniors Dance Group until her mid- 80s.
Her favorite pastimes included participating in church-related activities, line-dancing, knitting, crocheting and playing cards. Ruth will be remembered as a loving and supportive wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
Private family funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Rhonda Hainer, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either St. Paul's UCC or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences may be expressed and Memories shared with Ruth's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.