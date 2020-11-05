1/
Sandra Dunlap
Sandra J. Dunlap, 75, of St. Marys, died Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Minster.
She was born Jan. 16, 1945, the daughter of Hank and Jean (Burton) Walter.
She married James Dunlap on March 3, 1962; he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her children: James (Cheryl) Dunlap, Jr. of St. Marys, Vicki (Aaron) Shadd of Piqua, David (Leslie) Dunlap of Hicksville and Shawn (Brandy) Dunlap of St. Marys.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: James Walter of St. Marys, Karen Wilt of Jackson Center and Nancy Walter of Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Ricky Walter.
Sandra worked for many years as a State Tested Nursing Assistant at nursing homes in the area.
She was a member of VFW Post No. 9289 Ladies' Auxiliary and was Past President of the group. She was also the Past President of the VFW District Ladies' Auxiliary.
Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Sandra's funeral arrangements.
Private family services will be held for Sandra, and condolences may be sent to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
