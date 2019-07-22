On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Sandra "Sandi" Litherland, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 75. Sandi was born in St. Marys, to Norbert and Vera Roettger. She was known for her witty banter, steadfast beliefs, love of God and all of God's creatures. As such, she was an advocate for animals big and small, and consequently spent time volunteering at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary. On any given day, you could find Sandi listening to Elvis Presley, and she sang his praises to all who would listen. She is survived by her four children, Michelle (Chris), Mike (JC), Lisa (Lenny), Lee, and her brother Ron (Diane), as well as grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Morgan, Madison, Leo, Noah, and great-granddaughter, Harper. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Joyce Meyer Ministries. Published in The Evening Leader on July 23, 2019