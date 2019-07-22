Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Litherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Litherland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Litherland Obituary
On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Sandra "Sandi" Litherland, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 75. Sandi was born in St. Marys, to Norbert and Vera Roettger. She was known for her witty banter, steadfast beliefs, love of God and all of God's creatures. As such, she was an advocate for animals big and small, and consequently spent time volunteering at the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary. On any given day, you could find Sandi listening to Elvis Presley, and she sang his praises to all who would listen. She is survived by her four children, Michelle (Chris), Mike (JC), Lisa (Lenny), Lee, and her brother Ron (Diane), as well as grandchildren, Brandon, Nicole, Morgan, Madison, Leo, Noah, and great-granddaughter, Harper. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Joyce Meyer Ministries.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.