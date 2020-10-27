1/1
Sandra Shoup
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Shoup, 76, of St. Marys, died 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 13, 1944, in St. Marys, the daughter of Elza and Opal (Seaman) Moots.
She married Emmett Shoup, Jr. on May 25, 1963 and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: Barbara A. Shoup of St. Marys and Jeff Shoup of St. Marys; sister, Nancy (Tom) Fortman of St. Marys; brothers: Darrell Shoup and Charles (Ann) Shoup and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Moots and Dixie Moots.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; by her brothers Terry Moots and Jack Moots and by a sister-in-law, Judy Shoup.
Sandra was a 1962 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She had worked at Huffy Manufacturing in Celina and later at Honda of America in Anna. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. on Monday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant.
Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys and condolences may be sent to Sandra's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Sandra's funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved