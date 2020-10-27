Sandra Shoup, 76, of St. Marys, died 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 13, 1944, in St. Marys, the daughter of Elza and Opal (Seaman) Moots.
She married Emmett Shoup, Jr. on May 25, 1963 and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: Barbara A. Shoup of St. Marys and Jeff Shoup of St. Marys; sister, Nancy (Tom) Fortman of St. Marys; brothers: Darrell Shoup and Charles (Ann) Shoup and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Moots and Dixie Moots.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; by her brothers Terry Moots and Jack Moots and by a sister-in-law, Judy Shoup.
Sandra was a 1962 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She had worked at Huffy Manufacturing in Celina and later at Honda of America in Anna. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. on Monday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant.
Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys and condolences may be sent to Sandra's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Sandra's funeral arrangements.