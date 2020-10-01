Sara "Sally" Long, 81, of St. Marys, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
She was born Sept. 16, 1939 in Carey to Robert and Dorothy (Lusk) Gardener.
On Sept. 2, 1961, she married Pahl Dennis "Denny" Long, who survives.
She is also survived by: son Stephen Long of Perrysburg and daughters Linda (Kevin) Liesner of Omaha, Nebraska; Teresa (Rick) Ziegenbusch of St. Marys; Barbara (Daniel) Meek of Ada and Janet (Kevin) Wilkens of Woodbridge, Virginia; brother-in-law Nicolas (Beckie) Long of Carey; sister-in-law Anita Greer of Tiffin; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Brad) Giesler, Melissa (Joel) Sullivan, Katherine (Thomas) O'Rear, Racheal and Mitchell Ziegenbusch, Nathan and Natalie Meek and Jackie and Kenny Wilkens and three great-grandchildren: Anabelle Sullivan, Liam and Kyle Giesler.
Preceded in death by: parents Robert and Dorothy Gardner; parents-in-law Vincent and Cathryn (Pesky) Long; sister Elizabeth (James) Hendricks and brother-in-law Thomas Greer.
Sally was a graduate of Carey High School, Class of 1957, and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in education from Bowling Green State University.
She retired from St. Marys City Schools, where she was a teacher for 25 years.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
A loving, devoted wife and mother, she will be remembered for the unwavering support for her family and her wonderful sense of humor.
Private family services and burial will be held.
A public celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Sally's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.com.