Sarah "Sally" Ruley, 88, of Minster, died Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She was born Feb. 14, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Maurice and Alice (Corson) Beinker. She married Norman Ruley on March 24, 1951 in Wapakoneta. He preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2009.
She is survived by daughters: Laura (Wayne) Byerly of St. Marys and Deb Dysert of Celina; grandchildren: Chris Kohne (fiancé Tami Smith), Kevin (Lisa) Kohne, Greg Kohne, Brian (Nikki) Moorman; great-grandchildren Ian, Hunter, Gavin, Makayla and McKenzie Moorman, Josie (Justin) Kohne; sisters: Lillian Lowe and friend Pat Springer of Vandalia, Maureen (Tom) Wenger of Clayton; sister-in-law Bernadette Ruley of Minster.
She was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Ruley; son-in-law Bruce Dysert and brother, Daniel (Joan) Beinker.
She was a member of First Church of God, St. Marys. The family would like to receive friends but due to COVID-19 concerns there will be a private family viewing at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster and private graveside services at German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen. In lieu of any flowers the family would like donations made to The Cancer Association of Auglaize County, 120 S. Front St., St Marys.
