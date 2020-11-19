1/
Scott Revolt
Scott Revolt, 57, of Celina, and formerly of St. Marys, died at 10:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at OSU Medical Center, Columbus, from injuries sustained in an auto accident in late October.
He was born Feb. 14, 1963, in St. Marys, the son of Leonard and Marjorie (Wurster) Revolt.
He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Revolt Heppeard of Celina; his two children: Krista Revolt of Marysvillle and Kevin Revolt of St. Marys; former wife, Barb Revolt of St. Marys; three grandchildren: Brayden Conn, Braelyn Smith and Jace Smith and brother, Shawn Revolt of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Revolt; stepfather, Don Heppeard and two brothers: Eric Revolt and Tony Revolt.
Scott was a member of the class of 1982 at St. Marys Memorial High School. He had been employed at  Superior Metal, Wapakoneta. He enjoyed arrowhead hunting and riding motorcycles. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, St. Marys.
Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Tim Smith, officiant. 
Friends may call from noon until the time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home. All visitors to the funeral home are required to wear a mask, in accordance with the mandate of the Ohio Department of Health.
Condolences may be sent to Scott's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
