Shelby L. Jacobs, 16, of St. Marys, died 11:41 a.m. Friday May 22, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton due to injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle.She was born Feb. 20, 2004 in St. Marys to David and Tammy (Miller) Jacobs.She is survived by: parents Dave and Tammy Jacobs of St. Marys; brothers Matthew McCory of Lima and Seth Jacobs of St. Marys and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Preceded in death by: paternal grandparents Jack and Donna Jacobs and maternal grandmother Linda Miller.She had recently completed her sophomore year at St. Marys Memorial High School.She was employed at McDonald's Restaurant, was a lifeguard for St. Marys Aquatic Center and was a babysitter.Shelby was a vivacious, hard-working teen. Her friendly, outgoing personality brightened the lives of her family, customers and many close friends.She was a member of the Wayne Street United Methodist Church and its youth group. School-related activities included MHS Girls' bowling team, St. Marys All-Brass Band Dance Team, MHS Choir, Drama Club, Gatekeepers and Drama Club musical productions.Her favorite pastimes included working, hanging out with friends and meticulously applying her make-up.Funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wayne Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. Phil Downs will co-officiate the services.Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.Visitation is 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West) in St. Marys. Casual dress is encouraged for those attending.Memorial contributions may be directed to Life Connection of Ohio 40 Wyoming Street Dayton, OH 45409.To extend condolences or share memories of Shelby with her family, please visitPlease observe social distancing guidelines if attending either the visitation or funeral. This includes masks, physical separation, etc. In addition, the funeral service will be livestreamed.