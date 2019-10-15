|
Sheila R. Hirschfeld, 68, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Oct. 11, 2019. Born Nov. 17, 1950 to William and Joan Silvers (Placke) in Celina. Sheila built a life full of joy and meaning for those in her life. She grew up in New Bremen and graduated from New Bremen High School in 1969.
Promptly after graduation, she enrolled in Weaver Airline school in Kansas City, Missouri and later moved to New York City to work for American Airlines as a flight attendant. After five years with American Airlines, she moved to Los Angeles to join Pitney Bowes in their sales department. She excelled and later moved to their Cincinnati office.
She met Craig Hirschfeld, also of New Bremen and they were married on Oct. 6, 1979. Sheila, was a devoted wife for 40 years and a dedicated mother. She focused on raising her boys while supporting her husband Craig with his career at Crown Equipment Corporation.
Sheila was passionate about her relationship with God and with her family, especially her five grandchildren. She was a talented decorator, fashion consultant with Doncaster and a successful real estate agent at Coldwell Banker. She later retired with Berkshire Hathaway in 2015.
Sheila was an avid reader and loved old classic movies. She was a community advocate and in 1995 she was instrumental in starting the Tree Commission in New Bremen. Sheila and Craig were also very active on the Culver Academies parents board, where their two sons attended high school. They were also proud members of Epworth United Methodist Church while living in the Stone Oak community in Northwest Ohio.
Sheila will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Craig of 40 years; sons Jarrod (Erin) of Sylvania and Adam (Victoria) of Evergreen, Colorado; five grandchildren, Cora (9), Adelle (9), Koen (5), Anna (3) and Alessa (2); one sister, Gwen, and four brothers, Scott, Jay, Bill and Jim.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epworth Memorial Fund at Epworth United Methodist Church in Toledo. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 Central Ave., Toledo.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 16, 2019