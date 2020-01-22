Home



FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Shirley Dozier

Shirley Dozier Obituary
Shirley Jean Dozier, 85, passed away Sunday in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born in Detroit, Shirley was the daughter of the late Otis and Arlene Crosby.
Shirley earned her bachelors degree in journalism from Michigan State University. Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed crafts and knitting.
She lived in St. Marys for many years along with spending time in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Surviving are her children, James Dozier and Jean (Carston) Wagner and grandchildren Emily and Ethan Wagner.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Dozier, and infant son Jeffrey Dozier.
Private family services will be held.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 23, 2020
