Shirley Ann Engel, 78, of Wapakoneta, died at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems. She was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Homer E. and Flossie M. (Opperman) House, who preceded her in death. On Sept. 2, 1995, she married Robert H. Engel, and he survives.

Other survivors include, a step-son-in-law, Joe Rieger, Union; two grandchildren, Gavin and Avery Rieger; a brother, Howard (Barb) House, New Hampshire, Ohio; four sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Richard) Krites, St. Marys, Carolyn (Donald) Henshen, St. Marys; brother-in-law, Larry (Joan) Dieringer, St. Marys and numerous nieces; nephews; grand-nieces and nephews and great-grand-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a step daughter, Carol Rieger; a sister, LaDonna Dieringer; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Art) Lange, Marie (John) Heintz; 3 brother-in-laws, Harold Engel, and Elmer (Evelyn) Wagner.

Shirley retired from Auglaize Provico after 37 years. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, and Farm Bureau. She enjoyed volunteering with 4-H Horse Clubs and loved her flowers.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, with the Rev. Melodi Hager officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Auglaize County Fair Youth. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. Published in The Evening Leader on May 6, 2019