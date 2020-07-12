1/1
Shirley Frost
Shirley (Roderigues) Frost, 62, of St. Marys, died at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 3, 1958 in Acushnet, Massachusetts to Antone and Shirley Roderigues.
Survivors include: sons David Roderigues of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Wayne (Holly) Roderigues of Elida and Rafael Roderigues of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; daughter, Katrina (Robbie Coffey) Zimmerman of St. Marys; 10 grandchildren: Paige, Zachary, Cailyn, Malichi, Beau, Morgan, Caydence, Brooklynn, Charli and Oliver and sisters Paula (Barry) Cole of East Corinth, Maine and Dorothy Gomes of New Bedford, Massachusetts.
Preceded in death by: parents Antone and Shirley Roderigues and brother Paul Roderigues, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.
She was employed with Lowe's Home Improvement in Wapakoneta for more than 20 years and she considered her co-workers to be family.
Her favorite pastimes included watching NASCAR and WWE. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her beloved dog, "Copper."
Rites are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Rev. Andrew Atkins will officiate the services.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
