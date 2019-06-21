Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Huffman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Huffman

Obituary Flowers Shirley Ann Huffman, 82, of Celina passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Otterbein Retirement Living Center in St. Marys. She was born on July 4, 1936 in Mercer County to the late Claude and Virginia (Eley) Buchanan.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Norbert; daughter Debra (Ted) Torge; son Charles Samples; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and her brother.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery in Celina. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lehamn-Dzendzel Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice.

Friends may express condolences online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on June 22, 2019