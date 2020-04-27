|
Shirley B. Stienecker, 90, of New Knoxville, died 8:35 a.m. Sunday, April 26, at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home, Wapakoneta.
She was born June 14, 1929, in St. Marys, the daughter of Walter and Ruth (Hurm) Houtz.
She married Don C. Stienecker on Aug. 19, 1950; he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2019.
She is survived by her children: Scott (Barb) Stienecker of New Knoxville, Kirk (Sharon) Stienecker of New Knoxville, Todd (Lisa) Stienecker of St. Marys and Cheris Stienecker of Wapakoneta.
She is survived by her grandchildren: Lesile (Matt) Krieg, Brooke (Craig) Moeder, Ross (Rachel) Stienecker, Erin (Hank) Lininger and Sydney (Tony) Eichert. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Tripp, Violet, Lexon, Mackenzie, Autumn, Web and Rowan.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Patty (Steve) Nelson, Patrick (Rachel) Meyer, Penny (Collin) Cox, Preston (Carol) Meyer, Bill Wiener, Barb (Dennis) Cook, Douglas (Terri) Wiener, Ann (Dan) Henning and Rex (Deanna) Stienecker.
She is survived by her sister, Louise Wiener; and by a sister-in-law, Shirley (Dave) Bryenton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers-in-law James Stienecker, Edward Wiener and Victor Meyer; sister-in-law Janice Stienecker; and grandson Kole Adkins.
Shirley was a life member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting afghans, hats, mittens and other things for family and friends. She loved reading many books from the New Knoxville Library.
Shirley was a beautician and caregiver to many elderly friends and family. She loved cooking and baking pies, cakes and cookies. Her family was always her first priority, but she was always friendly to most everyone. She was a humble homemaker and wife.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, private, family only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30 at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiant.
Private family burial rites will be held at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.
Condolences for Shirley's family and donations to the New Knoxville Public Library may be sent via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 28, 2020