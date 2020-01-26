Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Shirley Wicker


1937 - 2020
Shirley Wicker Obituary
Shirley Wicker, 82, of St. Marys, died at 1:18 a.m. Friday at Celina Manor Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 28, 1937, in Hollybush, Kentucky, the daughter of Lawrence and Elizabeth (Triplett) Slone.
She married James Wicker, and he preceded her in death on May 11, 2017.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Sue) Wicker of St. Marys, Eddie Wicker of St. Marys and Tim Wicker of St. Marys; grandchildren, Jessie Wicker of Celina, Cathleen (Josh) Chisholm of Fort Wayne, Indiana, James Wicker of St. Marys, Henry (Pam) Wicker of St. Marys, Anthony Wicker of St. Marys and Jason (Debbie) Wicker of Celina; sister JoAnn Kantner of Dayton and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and by siblings Wayne Slone, Holland Slone, Berlin Slone and Charles Slone.
Shirley had worked at Huffy Manufacturing Company and also the former Valley Nursing Home. In later years she was a homemaker. She loved camping and cooking, and she was a member of Flagship Missionary Baptist Church in St. Marys.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Pastor Alva Daniel, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to
Condolences may be sent to Shirley's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 27, 2020
