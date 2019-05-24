|
|
|
Stanley W. Dicke, 80, of Mendon, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Gardens at Celina.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina. The Rev. Rob Glenn will officiate.
Burial will follow at Mendon Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by Celina American Legion Post No. 210 and VFW Post No. 5713.
Calling hours are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and an hour prior to time of services on Wednesday, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: The American , or State of the Heart Care.
Condolences may be expressed at DickAndSonsHellwarthFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 25, 2019
Read More