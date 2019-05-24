Home

POWERED BY

Services
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-2301
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Dicke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Dicke

Obituary Flowers

Stanley Dicke Obituary
Stanley W. Dicke, 80, of Mendon, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at The Gardens at Celina.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina. The Rev. Rob Glenn will officiate. 
Burial will follow at Mendon Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by Celina American Legion Post No. 210 and VFW Post No. 5713.
Calling hours are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and an hour prior to time of services on Wednesday, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: The American ,  or State of the Heart Care.
Condolences may be expressed at DickAndSonsHellwarthFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.