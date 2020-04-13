Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
Burial
Following Services
Elm Grove Cemetery
St. Marys, OH
Steven Howell Obituary
Steven L. Howell, 64, of rural St. Marys, died 4 p.m. Wednesday April 8, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.
He was born Oct. 28, 1955 in Lima to Milton and Norma (Etter) Howell.
On March 1, 1975 in Lima, he married Debra Jean Rumer, who survives.
Also survived by: daughters Dawn (David) Miller of Sidney and Amanda (Aaron) Boeckman of Coldwater; three grandchildren: Reed Boeckman, Karter Boeckman and Taylor Boeckman; sisters Linda (Lonnie) McKinney of Waynesfield, Pam Markham of Lima and Rose (Rich) Bolandar of Lima; brothers Richard (Judy) Howell of Muncie, Indiana and Ed Howell of Lima.
Preceded in death by: parents Milton and Norma Howell; brother James Howell; and sister-in-law Tricia Howell.
He was a graduate of Lima Senior High School, class of 1974.
A veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served his country aboard the USS McCandless.
Mr. Howell was employed as an equipment machine specialist for Honda of America in Anna.
His favorite pastimes included camping with his family and making and selling various items at area craft shows.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West Chapel) in St. Marys.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Friends are encouraged to express condolences and share memories of Steve with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
