Steven Paulus
Steven L. Paulus, 52, of Sidney, formerly of St. Marys, died at 4:16 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.
He was born Oct. 31, 1967 in Sidney to Joseph Robert and Alice Faye (Storer) Paulus.
Survivors include: son, Steven L.J. Paulus of St. Marys; three sisters; one brother and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: parents; one sister; a brother and an infant brother.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Services are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys.       
Burial, with graveside military honors, will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
